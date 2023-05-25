Ossett rugby history makers are preparing for new challenge after promotion

The men’s first XV team has players across a wide age range from 18 to over 40, with the club’s “family culture” being a catalyst for the rapid development of the team during the 2022 season.

Promotion was achieved against the odds with a fantastic run from the turn of the year as Mark Stuart and his coaching team radically turned the team around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I now have a squad that is fully dedicated to playing a high-quality game of rugby and this season they have beaten some of the strongest clubs in Yorkshire Three,” said team captain Danny Buckley.

Ossett RUFC have achieved their promotion dream to play in Yorkshire Two for the first time next season.

"These were teams we invariably lost to in previous seasons, but the guys have developed discipline, enormous stamina, skill and a fantastic team spirit, all of which will all be needed in Yorkshire Two.

"I have no doubt that next season will be challenging, with rugby being played at a faster pace against some formidable teams, but this team will continue to develop and will rise to the challenge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2022 season for Ossett 1st XV started to change just before Christmas. After suffering losses against strong teams such as Sheffield Medicals, Halifax, Knottingley and Harrogate, the team quickly developed into their current form.

Head coach Mark Stuart and his coaching team put in a big effort to upskill the team. They demanded high performance from the team and a rigid team discipline throughout the year paid off.

Mark said: “The promotion is well deserved and is a fitting testament to the team.

"We even went further and had a fantastic Papa Johns Community Cup quarter-final game against Hoylake, only losing out in the final seconds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club president Peter Bradshaw added: “The first XV’s achievement is astonishing. They are taking the club into a new league which will enable supporters to witness a more exciting and professional game.

"It will be an enormous challenge, but they did it this season and will come out fighting next season. I am really proud of the whole club for all their achievements and this promotion shows the real spirit of the whole club.”

Ossett RUFC has a wide diversity of club teams.

The ladies team have just celebrated their first year in the Allianz Inner Warrior Series League and are fast becoming a formidable line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men’s first and second teams have both performed well in the season just finished in their respective divisions and the mini and junior section is thriving with both boys’ and girls’ teams doing well in their first season of playing rugby.