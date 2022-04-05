PICTURE GALLERY: Pontefract RUFC rack up the points at Moor Lane

Unbeaten at home this season, Pontefract steamrollered Bradford Salem and erased the early season slip up of the away defeat against their well beaten opponents as they ran out 73-8 winners.
Here's a look at Jonathan's pictures from the game.
1. Leo's look of success
Leo Harrison looks up after diving over for a try for Pontefract against Bradford Salem. Picture: Jonathan Buck
2. Sam's dash
Sam Millard's length of the field dash sets up Liam Kay's final try for Pontefract against Bradford Salem. Picture: Jonathan Buck
3. Tackled short
Hard working back row man Sam Millard gets hauled down inches short of a length of the field try. Picture: Jonathan Buck
4. Try double
Centre Andy Coleman scored two tries for Pontefract. Picture: Jonathan Buck