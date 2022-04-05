Jack Beddis leads the Pontefract charge against Bradford Salem. Picture: Jonathan Buck

PICTURE GALLERY: Pontefract RUFC rack up the points at Moor Lane

Pontefract RUFC celebrated their guaranteed promotion from last week with a resounding home win at fortress Moor Lane - and photographer Jonathan Buck was there to capture some of the action..

By Tony Harber
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:15 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:16 am

Unbeaten at home this season, Pontefract steamrollered Bradford Salem and erased the early season slip up of the away defeat against their well beaten opponents as they ran out 73-8 winners.

Here's a look at Jonathan's pictures from the game.

1. Leo's look of success

Leo Harrison looks up after diving over for a try for Pontefract against Bradford Salem. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Photo Sales

2. Sam's dash

Sam Millard's length of the field dash sets up Liam Kay's final try for Pontefract against Bradford Salem. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Photo Sales

3. Tackled short

Hard working back row man Sam Millard gets hauled down inches short of a length of the field try. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Photo Sales

4. Try double

Centre Andy Coleman scored two tries for Pontefract. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Photo Sales
Pontefract
Next Page
Page 1 of 2