Hooker Tim Pickersgill goes on a barnstorming run for Pontefract against Morley. Picture: Jonathan Buck

PICTURE SPECIAL: 18 images from Ponfefract RUFC's West Yorkshire derby victory over Morley

Pontefract RUFC enjoyed their first Regional Two North East victory of the season when they came out on top in a West Yorkshire derby against Morley at Moor Lane – and here’s the best of the action with images from the match.

By Tony Harber
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 10:22 pm

Hosts Pontefract led 15-0 at half-time and eventually came out on top 28-10 with tries by Sam Millard, Callum Rogers and Harry McAllister plus two conversions, a drop-goal and two penalties kicked by Liam Kay.

George Bowen and Tom Davies scored tries in reply for Morley who were playing their first-ever league match at Pontefract.

1. Pontefract's winning team

Pontefract RUFC's winning line-up against Morley. Picture: Jonathan Buck

2. Try number one

Sam Millard reaches out to ground the ball for Pontefract's first try against Morley. Picture: Jonathan Buck

3. Try number two

Callum Rogers about to go over for Pontefract's second try against Morley. Picture: Jonathan Buck

4. Try number three

Harry McAllister dives over to seal victory with Pontefract's third try against Morley. Picture: Jonathan Buck

