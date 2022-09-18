PICTURE SPECIAL: 18 images from Ponfefract RUFC's West Yorkshire derby victory over Morley
Pontefract RUFC enjoyed their first Regional Two North East victory of the season when they came out on top in a West Yorkshire derby against Morley at Moor Lane – and here’s the best of the action with images from the match.
Hosts Pontefract led 15-0 at half-time and eventually came out on top 28-10 with tries by Sam Millard, Callum Rogers and Harry McAllister plus two conversions, a drop-goal and two penalties kicked by Liam Kay.
George Bowen and Tom Davies scored tries in reply for Morley who were playing their first-ever league match at Pontefract.
