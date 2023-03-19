News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
5 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
7 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
7 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
9 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
9 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
Champagne moment for Pontefract RUFC as the celebrations begin following the victory over Scarborough that clinched the Regional Two North East title.
Champagne moment for Pontefract RUFC as the celebrations begin following the victory over Scarborough that clinched the Regional Two North East title.
Champagne moment for Pontefract RUFC as the celebrations begin following the victory over Scarborough that clinched the Regional Two North East title.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Pontefract get promotion party started after clinching title and promotion

Pontefract RUFC will play at their highest-ever level next season after clinching promotion in style with a 33-7 victory over Scarborough – and we had photographers at their Moor Lane ground to capture the action and celebrations on a memorable day.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 19th Mar 2023, 20:54 GMT

Ponte had to beat Scarborough and score four tries as well to earn an extra bonus point to be sure of edging out rivals Moortown for the Regional Two North East title and they achieved their ambition with a brilliant first half display that blew their final day opponents away.

They were already 26-0 up by the half-hour mark with the four tries already accounted for – all scored by unstoppable number eight Sam Millard – and went on to win 33-7 to finish top of the table and clinch amazing back to back promotions.

For a full report on the game see this Thursday’s edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.

Here are some images from the game:

Pontefract RUFC's promotion-clinching team.

1. Winning team

Pontefract RUFC's promotion-clinching team. Photo: Jonathan Buck

Photo Sales
Man of the match Sam Millard gleefully prepares to go over for his fourth try.

2. Four star Sam

Man of the match Sam Millard gleefully prepares to go over for his fourth try. Photo: Jonathan Buck

Photo Sales
Full-back Richard Dedicoat sprints clear to score Pontefract's fifth and final try.

3. Try glee

Full-back Richard Dedicoat sprints clear to score Pontefract's fifth and final try. Photo: Jonathan Buck

Photo Sales
Delighted winning Pontefract captain Liam Kay.

4. Victorious skipper

Delighted winning Pontefract captain Liam Kay. Photo: Staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
PontefractScarborough