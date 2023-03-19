PICTURE SPECIAL: Pontefract get promotion party started after clinching title and promotion

Pontefract RUFC will play at their highest-ever level next season after clinching promotion in style with a 33-7 victory over Scarborough – and we had photographers at their Moor Lane ground to capture the action and celebrations on a memorable day.

Ponte had to beat Scarborough and score four tries as well to earn an extra bonus point to be sure of edging out rivals Moortown for the Regional Two North East title and they achieved their ambition with a brilliant first half display that blew their final day opponents away.

They were already 26-0 up by the half-hour mark with the four tries already accounted for – all scored by unstoppable number eight Sam Millard – and went on to win 33-7 to finish top of the table and clinch amazing back to back promotions.

For a full report on the game see this Thursday’s edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.

Here are some images from the game:

