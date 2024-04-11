Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Up against a strong Blaydon side who have finished in sixth place in the Regional One North East it was a gritty effort by Ponte, but they were edged out 22-21 to end their campaign at the bottom of the table with just five wins from their 22 matches and none since their last game of 2023.

It did not look promising for Ponte as Blaydon scored early with a too easily taken try out wide from first phase ball.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

There was a feeling Ponte might get overrun, but there was no need to worry as the boys, led by the outstanding Jack Beddis, came back strongly.

Playing into a stiff breeze, full back Sam Gilbert put in a well judged grubber kick for pacy winger Josh Milthorpe to hack on for a try, converted by Alfie Abbot.

From the restart Ponte went on the attack with two scything breaks from Jack Beddis, the second which should have resulted in a simple try but unfortunately, a knock on ensued with the line begging.

Ponte were left to rue this as Blaydon used the breeze to gain territory and a converted try under the posts.

From the restart Ponte hit back, with evergreen player-coach Craig Fawcett beating a host of defenders before allowing Milthorpe to put on the afterburners for a converted try and a half-time lead.

The second half was pretty even, but Blaydon found props defending out wide and good hands saw a score in the corner.

Ponte replied with one of the moments of the season. Fawcett took a quick tap and Grant was on hand to scamper joyously under the posts for a debut try.

As time passed by it looked like a narrow home win, but Blaydon managed a late try to seal their victory.

Best for Ponte was Beddis, Potts and Millard up front with Milthorpe and Fawcett outstanding in the backs. Despite defeat there was pride in the performance, especially in the juniors where it is believed to be the first time Ponte has played with two 17-year-old half-backs in Abbot and Grant, who both did themselves and the junior section proud.