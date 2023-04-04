They made a terrible start against Regional Two East Midlands champions Old Northamptonians, conceding a try in less than a minute after a knock on from the kick-off.

But if the hosts thought it was going to be easy, they were in for a shock as Ponte hit back with one of the best tries they have scored this season, going through 20 error free phases before prolific number eight Sam Millard went over for a converted try.

Playing up the slope and into the wind, Ponte needed to retain possession, but a conceded turnover and a kick over, with no defence at home put Northampton in for their second, this time converted.

Callum Rogers reaches out to score Pontefract's third try at Old Northamptonians. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Better ball retention led to a string of penalties, which in turn allowed Liam Kay to fire a superb flat pass for Millard to score his second converted try.

Northampton had a try disallowed for a marginal forward pass, but from the scrum they were gifted a try as a dropped ball over the line was gratefully dived on.

The hosts added a penalty on the stroke of half-time to leave the match finely balanced at 22-14 with Ponte to benefit from wind and slope advantage second half.

Sam Millard goes over for Pontefract's first try at Old Northamptonians. Picture: Jonathan Buck

There was a need for discipline, but two yellow cards to one left Ponte struggling and the hosts worked their way up field to make their man advantage pay with a bonus point converted try.

This Ponte team never gives up, however, and they hit back straight away. A typical Brodie Matthews turnover and a few forward pick and drives allowed Callum Rodgers to reach out and score, a deserved reward for an outstanding game.

With time running out and a six-point deficit Ponte got their wish of a five-metre scrum. The ball was won, but with close in expert prop Hough subbed off, a lack of patience when faced with good defence led to Kay throwing a hail Mary pass, which was intercepted and a possible five-point victory turned into a zero point defeat in the blink of an eye.

It was tough on Pontefract who showed why they are league champions with a highly skilled and determined performance. Best on the day, in what was an all round team performance, were Millard, Hough, Matthews and Rodgers in the forwards, with Kay, Dedicoat and Ketteridge standing out in the backs.

Full-back Richard Dedicoat evades Old Northamptonians tacklers. Picture: Jonathan Buck

The defeat was a major setback to Ponte’s hopes of a Twickenham final to end their memorable season, but a home game with Leek a week on Saturday gives them a chance to get back in the race.