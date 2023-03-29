Pontefract's young second rower Marshall Brown earns Yorkshire selection

​Marshall has become an integral part of the hugely successful colts set-up at Pontefract Rugby Club.

Standing six feet, one inch tall and weighing in at almost 14 stone, the 16-year-old second row has been earmarked as having tremendous potential to achieve great things in the game.

And this potential has not gone unnoticed with Marshall’s performances helping him make it to the Yorkshire Rugby Under 17s squad and he recently represented the white rose county against Cheshire Sale Sharks and Cheshire Blues.

Pontefract's Marshall Brown played for Yorkshire U17s.

Marshall is a year 11 pupil at King’s School and was introduced to rugby by his PE teacher, Craig Fawcett, who is also the head coach at Pontefract RUFC, whose first team have just enjoyed back to back promotions and will be playing at their highest-ever level next season.

"He’s got an inspirational maturity beyond his years and is a great leader on the field of play,” explained James Grant, director of junior rugby at Pontefract.

"He’s not just a big unit, but is also an astute technician and is prepared to listen and learn.

"Marshall has therefore really taken this opportunity to benefit from the coaching insights provided by the elite county set-up.”