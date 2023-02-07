They were unable to achieve a bonus point, but the win kept the team in second place with hopes of a second successive promotion very much alive.

Morley were on the wrong side of the referee most of the game, much to the chagrin of the vociferous crowd. They defended well, though, and an early exchange of penalties were the only points on the board.

Ponte’s line-out faltered all day, but the scrum was imperious. It was no surprise when Sam Millard scored the first try from a pushover, well converted by Richard Dedicoat.

Sam Millard crossed for two tries for Pontefract in their win at Morley. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Ponte lost scrum-half Josh Walker to a yellow but still managed to add a penalty on the stroke of half-time for a 10-point advantage.

Morley had their best spell early in the second half, which culminated in a forwards driven, unconverted, try out wide. That was followed by a penalty to reduce the arrears to two and it was game on.

Ponte then stepped up a gear with the introduction of substitutes Tad Nyanjowa and veteran Andy Lund giving the team some go forward as the Morley players, hampered by several yellow cards, started to fade, allowing Ponte to play their natural attacking game.

It was from an unfamiliar source that Ponte scored their next try as prop Ethan Potts stepped and broke through like a three quarter to allow elusive fly-half Charlie Harris to give Sam Millard a basketball type pass to score his second try, this time unconverted.

By now Ponte were playing some outstanding open rugby with a long break from returning winger Lucas Betteridge almost creating a try while Dedicoat was held up over the line after good work from Harris.

It was the scrum that created the next try, with Morley unable to cope with the size and technique of the Ponte front five, lad magnificently by prop Josh Hough.

From one of a series of dominant scrums, the backs ran a free ball for Betteridge to juggle his way over for his first try of the season, again unconverted.

In the few minutes left Ponte tried to grab a bonus point try but it was not to be, as time ran out.

Man of the match for Ponte was turnover king Brodie Matthews, while Tim Pickergill, Leo Harrison and Bailly Mathews also stood out.

