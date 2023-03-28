Sandal finish with a flourish in try spree against Scunthorpe to end league season
Sandal RUFC finished their league season on a high when they beat Scunthorpe in a Regional One North East try fest.
The visit of Scunthorpe was purely academic since neither side could benefit from the result with Sandal set to finish in fifth place no matter what the result.
They enjoyed themselves, however, as they completed the double over their opponents, having run out 27-15 winners at Heslam Park in October. This time the margin was much bigger with the hosts claiming a 59-19 victory at their Milnthorpe Green ground.
Playing against the slope, Sandal were awarded a penalty after two minutes and from the ensuing line-out a maul was formed which gave Alex Edler the opportunity to touch down, with Jake Adams converting.
Four minutes later Austen Thompson was in a position to take the ball to cross and with Jake Adams adding the extras it was 14-0.
After a long delay arising from an injury to the referee Danny Grainger was next to touch down with Jake Adams converting.
Scunthorpe was next to put points on the board with an unconverted pushover try, but Sandal continued to put together more telling attacking moves, enabling Jake Adams to find the line to take the score to 26-5 at half-time.
While Scunthorpe never gave up the fight in the second half Sandal held the supremacy throughout by scoring a further five further tries through Steve Handley, Thompson, Will Henshall, Joey Allott and Callum Burden, added to which Jake Adams posted four more conversions to give Sandal a deserved 59-19 victory.