Sandal miss out on points in opening game of new season at Doncaster Phoenix

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conditions were excellent, but the side was short of several key players who were still enjoying their holidays, writes Howard Newton.

From the outset Sandal went on the attack and from a line-out in the home side’s 22 Austen Thompson powered his way over to register the season’s first try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Arron Dyer making the conversion look easy the visitors had taken a 7-0l lead after only five minutes.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandal got their rugby union season under way at Doncaster Phoenix. Photo: Adobe

They continued to attack with the assistance of penalties to gain good field positions, but in the 14th minute Doncaster from within their own half produced a telling move to find a gap to register a converted try.

The home side went down to 14 men as they lost a player to a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on from which Erron Dyer made no mistake in converting the penalty.

The lead was shortlived with Sandal giving away an easily converted penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up to this point Sandal had competed well. but then as half-time approached the home side made ground into the 22 from where they made several attempts to crash over near the posts. Finally, the ball was sent out wide enabling their winger to score an undefended try in the corner to take the break score to 15-10.

The second half did not start well for Sandal as they conceded again five minutes in after poor defence.

In the next 20 minutes Sandal competed well again, but were unable to break down a now solid home defence. Phoenix stretched their lead to 23-15 with a penalty resulting from a Sandal player illegally dropping on an already tackled player.

But Sandal kept going and were rewarded in the 78th minute as they moved the ball out wide from a line-out and Brad Kittrick crossed in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conversion attempt was missed and despite eight minutes of stoppage time – during which time Doncaster received a second yellow card – Sandal could not add another score that would have retrieved at least a bonus point.