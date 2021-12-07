A mud covered Rossendale player tries to halt this Sandal attack. Picture: Simon Hall

It did not help having to play in atrocious wet and windy conditions with floodlights being required from the kick-off.

But in the end the game was one of two halves for the home side with Sandal taking the initiative in the first half with the wind and rain at their backs to lead at the break only for the second period to tell a different story with Rossendale proving to be better equipped to deal with the conditions by posting 22 unanswered points.

The first half saw Sandal playing against the slope and from the start they made some telling attacks on the visitors’ line. So much so that after six minutes Eddie Pitchford scored his first XV maiden try with the help of his fellow forwards.

Muddy Moments: Scrummage action from Sandal's game against Rossendale. Picture: Simon Hall

The conversion easily found its target through Luke Punton to give Sandal an early 7-0 lead before a 15-minute stalemate period followed when both sides were penalised several times, resulting in field positions being exchanged.

However, in the 21st minute Sandal were awarded a fourth penalty and Punton stepped up to convert to give his side an improved lead of 10-0.

Things were looking good now for the home side, particularly when Punton landed his second penalty after 26 minutes to take the score to 13-0.

But as half-time approached Rossendale were awarded two penalties which took play into the home half from where they broke away, enabling their right winger to coast in to score near the posts. The conversion was slotted over by the full-back to take the score to 13-7 at the interval.

Sandal secure line-out possession in their game with Rossendale. Picture: Simon Hall

From the resumption the visitors took control and from a scrum on the Sandal five-metre line the ball was shipped out to their right winger who crossed in the top corner. The extras were added with a superb touchline kick to give Rossendale the lead for the first time after only two minutes of the half.

Three minutes later they added a penalty to move 17-13 ahead with Sandal looking distinctly unsteady and their opponents looking positive and anxious to score more.

This they did with a pushover try from another five-metre scrum. The conversion was tagged on to give the visitors a comfortable 24-13 lead, having scored 17 points in the first 14 minutes of the half.

Muddy Moments: Action from a rain soaked Sandal game against Rossendale. Picture: Simon Hall

The way back into the game for Sandal was bleak, particularly when the side was having to play without possession for much of the time.

As the game moved into its latter stages Rossendale were anxious to score a fourth bonus point try, which came with 12 minutes left on the clock after a succession of forward drives before the ball was spun wide to give their centre the opportunity to crash over.

The conversion was missed but the final score gave Rossendale a deserved 29-13 victory.