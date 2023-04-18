The Sandal side was not at full strength with the absence of several key players, but notwithstanding the selected side gave a good account of itself and was unfortunate not to register a victory, writes Howard Newton.

From the kick-off they took the game to Derby, firstly with a telling break by Jake Adams followed by a mixture of attacking moves and a solid defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With eight minutes played and after a number of attempts to break through a strong Derby defence close to their line Austen Thompson found the strength to crash over to score his side’s first try and with Jake Adams converting the visitors had taken a 7-0 lead.

Austen Thompson crossed for a hat-trick of tries in Sandal's unlucky one-point defeat at Derby. Picture: Simon Hall

Derby regrouped and after a further four minutes were awarded a penalty to touch and from the ensuing line-out crossed near the posts, the conversion levelling the scores.

Sandal continued to show their willingness to attack and in the 18th minute from 40 metres out Jake Adams made another of his startling breaks, handed on to brother Luke Adams who coasted in for his side’s second try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby quickly drew level again following a line-out and maul to add a try to their score.

Undeterred, Sandal went on the attack again and Thompson crashed over for a try which Jake Adams converted.

They stretched their lead to 26-12 at half-time after Thompson was gifted a pass from a Derby player and he literally fell over the line to score his hat-trick try, which again was converted by Jake Adams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the first half belonging to Sandal the second half undoubtedly belonged to Derby with tries being scored after 61, 63 and 73 minutes, two of which were converted to put the home side in the lead by 31-26.

Sandal were now fighting an uphill battle to secure victory, but they thought they had done so when Jake Adams crossed and converted a try in the corner for the side to resume the lead at 33-31 with only two minutes left to play.