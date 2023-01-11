With only one place between the teams in the Regional One North East before kick-off a much tighter away game was anticipated than in the first meeting between the sides, but Sandal again enjoyed a convincing success as their 38-10 victory gave them much satisfaction, writes Howard Newton.

Almost from the kick-off the Sandal backs made progress from within their own half to take play into Paviors 22 from where Alex Edler powered his way over after only two minutes. The conversion was missed but Sandal were already 5-0 up.

Three minutes later the Allott brothers set up another scoring chance with Tom Allott coasting in to touch down in a position to enable Jake Adams to convert.

Jake Adams was in good form in Sandal's win at Paviors. Picture: John Ashton - Ickledot

There was more to come after a telling break from Austen Thompson and a Sandal line-out with Will Hodgkiss on hand to crash over. With Jake Adams adding the extras Sandal’s lead had been extended to 19-0.

Having seen little ball up to this point the visitors at last mounted an attack only to have a loose pass intercepted, on the half-way line, by Joe Allott who easily outstripped the defence to score a solo try under the posts.

Jake Adams easily converted and it was 26-0 after only 15 minutes.

It was at this point the Paviors XV came alive and posted their first score with an unconverted try in the corner with a move started by their full-back in mid-field.

Three minutes later the home side scored their second try as a result of Sandal’s indifferent defence and suddenly it was 26-10.

Sadly for the remaining 15 minutes of the half the sides exchanged field positions, penalties and scrums without adding to the score up to the break.

The second half initially followed a similar uninspiring pattern, But on 64 minutes Sandal progressed into the Paviors half, built up pressure and strung out a number of good passes in the backs to give an opportunity for Joe Allott to run in from the wing and touch down near the posts, enabling Jake Adams to convert to extend the lead to 33-10.

With full-time approaching Paviors kicked ahead, but Joe Allott gathered, made a break and handed on to a supporting Jake Adams who scored an unconverted try in the corner to wrap up the scoring.

From Sandal’s point view it was a convincing performance that showed an all-round improvement to give the side confidence in the remaining games to come this season.

