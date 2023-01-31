Sandal RUFC rack up the points against West Bridgford to continue impressive run

​After impressive wins in their first two matches in 2023 Sandal made it three wins on the spin as they recorded a 69-28 success to stay in sixth place.

On their first away game against this opposition the Milnthorpe Green men went on the attack from the outset and were ahead within two minutes as Austen Thompson found his way to the line for a try converted by Jake Adams.

West Bridgford quickly replied with a penalty conversion, but Sandal continued to attack with Nick Caralan taking his opportunity to touch down under the posts to give Jake Adams an easy conversion.

Jake Adams was man of the match as he crossed for two tries and kicked seven goals to collect 24 points for Sandal in their win at West Bridgford. Picture: John Ashton - Ickledot

The home side added a try to their tally before Danny Grainger charged down a kick to score an unconverted try to increase the lead to 19-8.

This was quickly followed by another well engineered Bridgford converted try to reduce their deficit to four points.

Undaunted, in the 35th minute the visitors’ back line produced a move good enough to give winger Jack Handley the space to score in the corner and with a successful conversion it was 26-15 at half-time.

A minute into the second half Bridgford kicked a penalty, which prompted the Sandal side to mount an all-out attack which was gamely and bravely defended for three minutes by the home side before Danny Grainger was able to score in the corner. Jake Adams’ goal made it 33-18.

This lead was quickly increased in the 53rd minute when Cam Allen crossed the whitewash.

By now Sandal were in the ascendancy and soon scored again when Austen Thompson made a break and crossed under the posts. The try was converted by Jake Adams to take the score to 45-18 at three-quarter time.

The home side was next to score with a unconverted try, but the last nine minutes gave Jake Adams an opportunity to prove why he was given the player of the match award by adding twelve points to his tally with two tries, one of which was converted.

Alex Edler was the next Sandal player to add his name to the scoresheet with a try converted by Jake Adams.

And in stoppage time Grainger put the icing on the cake when he completed his hat-trick.

Bridgford had the last say with an unconverted consolation try that gave them a well deserved try bonus point.

For Sandal it was an encouraging victory, which was well engineered, but concern must be expressed with incidents that warranted three yellow cards being issued and saw them down to 14 men at various points.