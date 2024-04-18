Sandal rugby youngsters prepare for first national final set to take place at Worcester's Sixways Stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The competition started back in October for Sandal as one of 64 teams from across the country taking part.

A flying start saw a 50-0 win in the first group game away to West Park Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was followed up by another group game against local rivals for the last few years Old Crossleyans at home, with a 51-5 victory achieved.

Sandal RUFC Girls U18s are heading for their first National Cup final.

Sandal finished top of their group and progressed into the last 16 to host Tamworth who they had not played before. In a physical battle that was close until the last 15 minutes they won 38-10.

They were next paired against Liverpool St Helens in the quarter-finals, the only team they had lost to previously this season in October.

Both sides had their England internationals playing – Bethan Candlin for Sandal and three for Liverpool – and Sandal travelled to Moss Lane to beat the reigning U18s national champions 19-5 after a great display of tactical kicking from Grace Bagshaw backed up with some ferocious defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The semi-final was played at Sandal in front of a large crowd and saw the hosts start well with a well taken try by captain Robyn Patterson.

Sandal RUFC Girls U18s who are through to the National Cup final.

Worcester hit straight back with a try before a well timed pass from Ebony Stead sent Connie Boyd over. Bagshaw converted.

Sandal then scored again with a sublime crossfield kick by Bagshaw to Sienna Sharp on the wing.

Worcester hit back again with two quick tries, but Sandal drew first blood in the second half with a trademark mazy run by Ebony Stead and Bagshaw landed a long range penalty to make it 25-15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Worcester scored again the hosts ran away with it as Bella Spensley, the superb Maya Stephens and Scarlett Falloon scored.

Ebony Stead has played her part in helping Sandal RUFC U18s to a national final.

Sandal U18s will now play Basildon in the final at Worcester’s Sixways Stadium on April 28.

Try scorers throughout the competition have been Boyd, Stead, Patterson, Falloon, Izzy Swallow, Bagshaw, Sienna, Ruby Parker, AJ Cliffe, Lily McInerney, Harli Stanton, Lissy Sampson, Cerys Gregory, Agnes Simons, Walker, Lily Trotter. Conversions made by Bagshaw, Ruby Walker, Trotter.

Sandal U16s have also made it to their final at Worcester to create a first for Sandal RUFC Womens/Girls section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travelling with 44 players and support staff to the final is an expensive business and the club want to make life-long memories for these girls by giving them the best weekend ever, to recognise their achievement and cement their love of sport forever.