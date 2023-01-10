Steve Parkinson's last-gasp try earns draw for battling Castleford RUFC

The corresponding away game at Thirsk had seen Castleford respond with a brilliant second half revival that turned a 20-3 deficit into a deserved draw so lightning struck twice.

Saturday's game was played in difficult underfoot conditions, but both sides still tried to throw the ball wide when possible.

Castleford suffered an early scare when the visitors flanker broke clear from a line-out on half-way. Fortunately, the resulting try was ruled out for a final forward pass.

Castleford RUFC kept battling to the finish to earn a draw against Thirsk.

Thirsk soon made amends when a tentative kick over the defensive line was spilled in the greasy conditions, allowing centre Callum Conder to gather and sprint in for the converted try.

Thirsk continued to dominate the first half, winning a lions share of the ball, and it took a solid defensive stint to prevent further points. Scrum-half Ian Mattison slotted a penalty to reduce the score to 3-10 at the interval.

Mattison added a further penalty early in the second half when Thirsk were caught offside, but the visitors quickly responded with a penalty of their own.

Castleford managed to produce another fightback, although they had to wait until the final five minutes when flanker Kean Hiscock broke clear 25 metres out before parting to second rower Steve Parkinson who slid in at the side of the posts. Mattison’s conversion brought the scores level as the sides ended the game with their second draw of the season.