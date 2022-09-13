Unkind bounce of the ball goes against battling Pontefract RUFC

They got off to a tremendous start to the Regional Two North East game as huge scrum pressure led to scrum-half Josh Walker disrupting his opposite, forcing an early penalty.

With good territory gained, great drives from colossus prop Josh Hough and hard working hooker Ethan Potts gave number eight Sam Millard the opportunity to drive over for an unconverted try.

Moortown then had the upper hand for a spell. Playing some attractive running rugby, they forced Ponte to concede penalties and soon got over from a catch and drive from a line-out. Their metronomic kicker, who proved the difference on the day, converted and it was 7-5.

Pontefract captain Liam Kay races away for a second half interception try at Moortown. Picture: Jonathan Buck

From the restart Moortown took advantage of some poor tackling to go the length of the field for another converted try. This was followed by two needlessly conceded, converted long range penalties which stretched the lead to 20-5.

Ponte needed a response and were unlucky not to score as a period of sustained pressure was repelled by desperate defence.

A yellow card for Millard and the loss of captain Steve Reynolds with a broken nose did not help the situation, but half-time came with no further score.

Jonathon Hill scores Pontefract's third try against Moortown. Picture: Jonathan Buck

If Ponte should have scored before the break, they got a bonus try soon after as Liam Kay, severely hampered with an injured foot, intercepted and limped his way half the length of the field for a converted try.

At 20-12 behind, the comeback was on. Ponte started to dominate and experienced substitute Jonny Hill barged his way over after a bullocking run from all-action second row Brodie Matthews.

The visitors were hampered by a second yellow card for substitute Harry Mcallister for not retreating from a quick tap, however, and Moortown duly stretched their lead with another converted penalty from an infringement at the breakdown.

With time running out Ponte nearly snatched victory. A kick through from winger Ciaran Tucker left centre Craig Fawcett ruing the egg-shaped ball as a half decent bounce would have put him under the posts.

Second rower Brodie Matthews makes a strong break for Pontefract. Picture: Jonathan Buck

But it was not to be as the whistle blew with only a bonus point to show for all the effort and Moortown the 23-17 winners.

For the second week running, Ponte had scored more tries than the opposition and lost. There were again two yellow cards to none and a heavy penalty count against. What cannot be doubted is the spirit and commitment in the team. If lessons are learned quickly the team could do well in their new league.

There were many plusses, young prop Joe Foster made an excellent debut while Matthews claimed the man of the match award.

Pontefract return to home territory this Saturday when they welcome Morley to Moor Lane in a clash of long standing rivals.