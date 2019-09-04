27 fantastic photos showing champions Wakefield Trinity lifting the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 1960

The game was played before a crowd of 79,773, with Wakefield Trinity winning 38 – 5. Trinity's Neil FoxTrinity scored a Cup Final record 20 points (two tries and seven goals), a feat that would not be repeated for another 39 years 1999. Take a look through our photos from the day, along with the city's folk celebrating their return AND a few of the lads back doing their normal 9-5 jobs - not like today's rugby players!

1. Game time Players are lead onto the pitch for the big game. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Wishing luck Shaking hands with the Duke of Edinburgh at Wembley in 1960. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Meet the team The Duke of Edinburgh meets the teams. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Proud moment Trinity players shake hands with the Duke before the game. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more