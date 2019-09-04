27 fantastic photos showing champions Wakefield Trinity lifting the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 1960
Here's the day the Wakefield Trinity lads did our city proud by bringing home the Challenge Cup after their 38-5 win over Hull at Wembley Stadium.
The game was played before a crowd of 79,773, with Wakefield Trinity winning 38 – 5. Trinity's Neil FoxTrinity scored a Cup Final record 20 points (two tries and seven goals), a feat that would not be repeated for another 39 years 1999. Take a look through our photos from the day, along with the city's folk celebrating their return AND a few of the lads back doing their normal 9-5 jobs - not like today's rugby players!