At least five new players expected to arrive at Wakefield Trinity during off-season while Tyler Randell departs

WAKEFIELD TRINITY chief executive Michael Carter has revealed that the club have at least five new signings lined up for the 2020 campaign.

Trinity secured their spot in Super League with a 19-10 win over London Broncos at Belle Vue on Friday night and focus has now shifted to next term.

Tyler Randell has played his last game for Wakefield Trinity.

Carter has confirmed that five new signings have been lined up by Trinity with other potential additions still being assessed.

Kelepi Tanginoa and Ryan Atkins both joined Wakefield during the 2019 season however, the pair were initially expected to arrive at the end of the year.

"We have got about five [signings] to announce," Carter told TrinityTV.

"Kelepi [Tanginoa] was earmarked for next season and similar with Ryan Atkins, he was earmarked for next season, but we got an opportunity to bring him in early.

"There is five more to announce which we will do in due course.

"And we are still looking for one or two more to supplement that squad as well and then we will be ready to go.

"We are not a million miles off being done player-wise and I am really excited that once again we have managed to add a little bit more quality to what we already had."

Head coach Chris Chester has confirmed that Tyler Randell has played his last game for Trinity after featuring in Friday night's win.

The hooker is set to return to Australia, bringing an end to his two-and-a-half year stay at Belle Vue.

Meanwhile, Carter is hoping for "better luck" on the injury front next season after Trinity's campaign was marred by a number of absences.

Despite Wakefield battling relegation until the final round of the campaign, the chief executive feels that a top-five finish should be the aim.

"People tend to forget that after 12 to 14 rounds of the season, we were third in the league," he added.

"I think if we get our best players on the park we can have a real good stab at the top five.

"You look at what Salford have done this year. They have had an injury-free ride and they have got some good players and managed to get in the top five.

"So that has got to be the ambition for us as well next year."