Bentley hoping to get Coral Challenge Cup campaign off to a flying start against RAF

Bentley will face military opposition for the second consecutive season in the Coral Challenge Cup after being paired with the RAF in the first-round draw which they hosted this evening.

The Doncaster community club – selected as draw hosts to reward their successful application for facilities funding from the CreatedBy RLWC2021 Capital Grants Programme – will be hoping for a repeat of their 18-16 victory over the British Army at the same stage last year.

2019 Coral Challenge Cup winners, Warrington Wolves. PIC: Paul Harding/PA Wire

The Army are at home to Leeds-based Oulton Raiders.

Another intriguing tie sees Longhorns, the Ireland Rugby League champions, have a tough trip to Normanton Knights.

And the second Welsh team in the competition, Rhondda Outlaws, face a similarly daunting tie at Barrow Island. The 22 First Round ties will take place over the weekend of 11-12 January, with one to be selected for live streaming by the BBC and another by the RFL’s Our League cameras.

2020 Coral Challenge Cup first-round draw: Rochdale Mayfield v London Chargers, GB Police v Torfaen Tigers, Edinburgh Eagles v Ashton Bears, Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley, Underbank Rangers v Lock Lane, West Bank Bears v Royal Navy, Featherstone Lions v West Bowling, British Army v Oulton Raiders, Normanton Knights v Longhorns, Barrow Island v Rhondda Outlaws, Pilkingtons Recs v West Hull, Thornhill Trojans v Thatto Heath Crusaders, York Acorn v Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Siddal v Saddleworth Rangers, Sherwood Wolf Hunt v Wests Warriors, Wigan St Patricks v Dewsbury Moor, Distington v Bedford Tigers, Milford v Wigan St Judes, Upton v Jarrow Vikings, Skirlaugh v Hunslet Club Parkside, RAF v Bentley, Ince Rose Bridge v East Hull.