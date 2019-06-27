Bill Tupou and Reece Lyne sign new deals at Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity's first-choice centres Bill Tupou and Reece Lyne have both agreed new deals at Belle Vue.

Tupou, who is set to return from a three-month lay-off against Huddersfield Giants tomorrow, has signed a three-year deal.

Bill Tupou has signed a three-year extension.

Meanwhile, Lyne has agreed a new five-year contract, which will keep him at Trinity until the end of 2024.

The pair have become the latest big names to sign new deals with Wakefield, with David Fifita, Tom Johnstone and Jacob Miller all tied down on long-term contracts within the last 14 months.

“I’m very happy to be extending my stay here at the club,” said Tupou, who has made over 90 appearances for Wakefield since joining partway through 2015.

“The team is growing in confidence and getting stronger year by year. I’m just looking forward to hopefully getting a bit of silverware in the next few years for the club."

Tupou was named in the 2018 Super League Dream Team after a stand-out year for Wakefield last campaign.

Lyne has been with Wakefield since 2013, making over 150 appearances and scoring 50 tries.

“I’m over the moon to get the deal signed," added Lyne.

“It was a pretty straight forward decision. I love the club and the fans have been brilliant during my time here too.

"I’m determined to play a part in bringing a trophy to this great club in my time here. I class this club as my home.”

The pair have been a constant in Chris Chester's side since their respective arrivals and the head coach added: “It’s great news for the club that both Bill and Reece have signed new contracts."

"They’re both a massive part of the squad and have been getting better and better each season.

"They’ve been reaping the rewards for their performances over the years, with Reece getting in the England squad and Bill being selected for the Dream Team.

"Bill was in devastating form before his injury and we’re really pleased we’ve now got him back. To have them both commit their futures to the club is excellent news.”