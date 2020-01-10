Castleford Tigers mourn the loss of Hall of Famer Johnny Ward

Castleford Tigers are mourning the loss of Hall of Famer Johnny Ward.

The versatile former Great Britain forward – who could operate at prop and hooker – played more than 250 games for the club and was part of their 1969 Challenge Cup winning side.

Ward started his career at Featherstone Rovers but moved on to their derby rivals without playing a first-team game.

It would prove a brilliant piece of business from Castleford given the service he went on to provide.

Ward earned Yorkshire representative honours during his time at Wheldon Road and also gained England and Great Britain selection.

In total during his career, he won three caps for England and another four for the Lions having been part of the successful 1970 Ashes-winning tour of Australia.

Ward scored two tries when Castleford famously beat the Kangaroos at Wheldon Road in 1963 and twice helped them win the BBC Floodlit Trophy. He went on to finish his career at Salford, playing for them between 1970 and 1973 and winning the Lancashire Cup.

Castleford head coach Daryl Powell said: “This is very sad news at the loss of another Cas legend from the 60s.

“Johnny Ward was respected hugely both as a player and a man.

“He will be sadly missed and we wish Johnny’s family well at this sad time.”

The club’s director of rugby, Jon Wells also offered his condolences. He said: “The club are saddened to hear of the passing of one of our greats in Johnny Ward.

"He was a stalwart of the Castleford pack in the 1960s and is remembered by many as a tough and uncompromising forward, as a hooker and a prop who was both a Great Britain Test International and a Challenge Cup winner in his time at Castleford.

“Johnny will be fondly remembered and sadly missed, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.”