Caton-Brown hoping to secure long-term future at Wakefield Trinity

AS he continued his remarkable try-scoring success with Wakefield Trinity, Mason Caton-Brown admits he hopes to see his long-term future sorted soon.

The winger crossed for an important double during Friday’s 26-25 win at Huddersfield Giants where he also showed his versatility by admirably filling in at centre once more.

Caton-Brown has now scored four tries in as many games since rejoining the club last month until the end of the season, taking his overall tally to 30 in 31 outings over his two spells.

“I am enjoying it,” he said, with Chris Chester’s side now up to third.

“I’m just doing whatever Chezzy asks me to do to fit in where I can.

“I prefer the wing but don’t mind centre.

“Potentially we’ll get some thing (long-term sorted) and will see what my agent works out.”

Caton-Brown initially joined Wakefield from Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2017 season but left to join Toronto Wolfpack on a short-term deal last August.

He scored two tries in seven appearances for them but then spent some time playing rugby union with Jamaica at the Hong Kong Sevens.

“It was really fun and an experience I always wanted to do and enjoy,” explained Caton-Brown.

“I’m delighted I did.

“I’ve been looking at Sevens for a while and it’s just fascinated me really, the circuit they go on and the stuff they do so I thought ‘why not?’

“They’d been asking me for a while and I was coming to the end of my contract so I thought I’d do it.”

Caton-Brown, 25, added: “My grandmother – my dad’s mum – she’s born and raised in Jamaica and my dad was raised there.”

Jamaica have qualified for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup and Trinity team-mate Ben Jones-Bishop plays for them.

Asked if he fancied representing them at that tournament, the former Hemel Stags player said: “I might do, yes.

“They have a few games this season and some training sessions so I might get down to those.”

Wakefield host Widnes Vikings in the Challenge Cup on Friday and are awaiting results on the knee injury Tinirau Arona suffered against Giants.