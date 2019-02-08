Challenge Cup third round spot the prize as Normanton Knights clash with Haydock

Normanton Knights will be aiming to reach the third round of the Challenge Cup for the second-straight season.

The Knights welcome Haydock to ‘The Graveyard’ tomorrow afternoon, following their 50-16 victory over Edinburgh Eagles in round one.

Action from Normanton's first-round win over Edinburgh.

Haydock qualified for the second round after a hard-fought 28-16 victory over NCL Division Two side Shaw Cross Sharks.

The Knights reached round four of the competition last season, before being knocked out by Championship side Rochdale Hornets.

Haydock made it to round four in 2017 but were knocked out by Oldham.

A total of 11 Betfred League One sides enter the competition in round three, giving tomorrow’s winners the chance to face a semi-professional club.

Championship sides enter the tournament in round four before Super League sides join in rounds five and six.

The draw for the third round will take place this Monday, February 11.

It will be conducted at St Mary’s Guildhall, Coventry and will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

Coventry-born Para-athlete and 2018 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year, Kare Adenegan and David Moorcroft OBE will be present to draw the numbers.

All third round ties will be played on the weekend beginning March 9.