Challenge Cup: Wakefield Trinity boss Chris Chester admits he has never re-watched Hull KR's 50-0 final defeat against Leeds Rhinos

Reaching a second Challenge Cup final as a coach would be "extra special" for Wakefield Trinity boss Chris Chester - for more reasons than one.

The former Hull KR chief was in charge of the Robins when they reached the 2015 final against Leeds Rhinos.

Chris Chester's Hull KR were beaten 50-0 by Brian McDermott's Leeds Rhinos in the 2015 Challenge Cup Final. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

However, a day that had the potential to be richly remembered soon became an afternoon to forget as Hull KR were hammered 50-0 by Leeds, who went on to win the treble in the same year.

Chester admits that he has never watched the game back and is now hoping to cast the memory aside forever, as he leads his hometown club into another cup campaign.

The 40-year-old took charge of Trinity in 2016 and guided them to a cup semi-final in the same year, eventually losing that game 56-12 to runners-up Warrington Wolves.

Wakefield begin their 2019 Challenge Cup campaign with a home tie against Widnes Vikings on Friday night (7.45pm).

Danny Kirmond is set to be resting after playing four times in the last three weeks. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"I have said it since 2015 that I want to get back [to the final] and put the wrongs right," said Chester.

"We had a nightmare in 2015 with Hull KR. To this day I haven't seen the game.

"And being a proud Wakefield lad and a Wakefield supporter, it would be great to lead this team out at Wembley."

Chester still has plenty of fond Challenge Cup memories, however, having won the competition as a player in 2005.

James Batchelor is set to make his return. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He came off the interchange bench as Hull FC shocked Leeds Rhinos with a 25-24 triumph in Cardiff.

"The competition means a lot to me, I was fortunate enough to win it as a player," added Chester.

"But to get there with my hometown team would be extra special."

However, before Trinity can begin to dream of Wembley, they must negotiate a sixth-round tie with Widnes.

Chester is adamant that tomorrow's contest will be no walkover, despite the Vikings current struggles.

Widnes sit 11th in the Championship and will be without the likes of Ryan Ince, Harrison Hansen and Anthony Gelling for the clash at Belle Vue.

Chester said: "We have certainly got a better squad than what we had in 2016.

"It is a big game for the club, we know that a good result takes us into a quarter final and then we are only two games from a final.

"It is exciting but we are not taking Widnes lightly.

"The last time we weren't right attitude wise - we got burnt, against London.

"Widnes are a team that have a lot of Super League-standard players and guys that have had plenty of experience in Super League.

"We have just got to make sure that we turn up with the right attitude and play the way we have been doing over the last couple of weeks.

"They are missing some experienced guys but we are expecting a tough game."

Chester is adamant that his current crop of players is the best team he has ever coached.

And despite their lengthy injury list, the Trinity chief still has plenty of faith in the players that are available to play.

"There has been some good Wakefield teams over the years, but I feel this is the best crop of young kids we have got," said Chester.

"And it is certainly the best team that I have been fortunate enough to coach.

"We have got some quality sat on the sidelines, but we have also got some real quality that is playing and playing really well.

"It is exciting times, and to have a good cup run this year will be a big boost to everyone at the club."

Chester has confirmed that Tyler Randell and Danny Kirmond will be rested this week while James Batchelor is poised to make his return.