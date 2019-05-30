Challenge Cup: Wakefield Trinity can have a 'real crack' at Super League leaders St Helens, says Chris Chester

Wakefield Trinity may be down on numbers but that hasn't shaken their belief ahead of Saturday's Challenge Cup clash at St Helens.

Chris Chester's men travel to the league leaders, aiming to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since 2016.

The Challenge Cup.

Wakefield will be without a number of key men, with academy player Jack Croft drafted into Chester's 19-man squad.

St Helens have lost just one game all season and are 14 points ahead of Trinity in the Super League table.

"We can go there and have a real crack," said Chester.

"They are the best team in the competition and the best team by a long way.

Max Jowitt will miss the next six weeks with a fractured thumb.

"But it is a one-off game. I remember in 2015 going to Wigan [with Hull KR], for a quarter final at the Leigh Sports Village.

"I had no front-rowers available and no Albert Kelly, but we ended up turning them over.

"Those games do happen and it would be nice for us to get a result this weekend.

"We have always had close games [with St Helens]. We won't die wondering, we will get the ball and throw it about and see what happens."

David Fifita will miss Saturday's quarter final with a foot problem. PIC: James Heaton.

Mason Caton-Brown could miss the trip to Merseyside on Saturday, with Croft a ready replacement for the winger.

Dave Fifita will miss out with a foot injury but he is not out for as long as initially feared.

Danny Brough has returned to Trinity's 19-man squad for the first time since mid-April while Max Jowitt has been ruled out for six weeks with a fractured thumb.

Meanwhile, St Helens boss Justin Holbrook has welcomed back Luke Thompson, Mark Percival and back-rower Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

"We have had a good week, we are down on troops. We have brought young Jack Croft into the squad this week," added Chester.

"There is a doubt over Mason Caton-Brown. If he doesn't play then young Crofty will play and Lee Kershaw as well.

"They are young and inexperienced but what you get with those young kids is plenty of heart, energy and desire.

"And I am pretty sure we will get that from those two guys if they both play."

The Wakefield boss feels that victory on Saturday would give Trinity real belief of a first Wembley appearance since 1979.

The other quarter finals see Hull FC face Catalans Dragons tonight (Thursday) while Hull KR host Warrington Wolves tomorrow.

The final last-eight tie is an all-Championship clash between Halifax and Bradford Bulls at Odsal on Sunday afternoon.

"To get to a final you have to beat the best along the way," insisted Chester.

"And if we can beat the best in a quarter final, then there is no reason why we can't have a real crack at this competition."

Wakefield head into this weekend's contest on the back of two-straight defeats.

Trinity were beaten 25-18 by Catalans in a hard-fought contest at Magic Weekend last Saturday.

However, Chester feels that, what proved, a decisive first-half try for the Dragons should have been ruled out.

"I thought we were very unlucky to go in 12-0 down," he said.

"That try from Kenny Edwards's forward pass shouldn't have been a try.

"If that call gets given, it makes your whole approach to the second half different, you are not actually chasing a game.

"We get a couple of penalties in front of the posts and we would have taken the two points and probably go in 4-2 at half time.

"But because the touch judge and the referee can't get the decision right, you are 12-0 down. It was against the run of play, I thought. But we showed some real character that second half.

"There were a lot of 'what ifs'. I was pleased with the way we got back into the game but I am disappointed with the result."

Saturday's Challenge Cup game will be shown live on BBC One with live commentary on the BBC Sport website.