Chris Chester hails 'crucial' win as Wakefield Trinity keep play-off hopes alive

Wakefield Trinity’s convincing 36-10 victory over Huddersfield Giants on Friday night was “crucial” in keeping their play-off hopes alive, admits head coach Chris Chester.

Trinity’s first league win in five outings didn’t change their position in the table, but did keep them just two points way from the top-five spots.

There was an overriding sense of relief for Wakefield on Friday evening as they ran in five tries to claim their first win since their sixth-round Challenge Cup victory over Widnes Vikings on May 10.

And Chester felt their first triumph for over six weeks had been a “long time coming.”

He said: “I thought we defended real tough and had some real intent with the way we carried the ball.

“It has been challenging. It is quite a lonely place at times, is coaching.

“You certainly question yourself and whether you are doing the right things.

“But I couldn’t be prouder of the players that played out there and got us through that game.

“It has been challenging for the last six to seven weeks, and we knew it would be with the personnel that we had missing.

“We didn’t think there was going to be any light at they end of the tunnel, but that has come now.”

“Important win. Crucial win. And I am going to go home to bed and sleep until Monday morning,” smirked Chester in his post-match press conference.

The Trinity boss also hailed hat-trick hero Tyler Randell, who crossed for his first career treble to inspire Wakefield to victory.

“I thought Tyler Randell was outstanding tonight, that was his first hat-trick as well,” Chester said.

“I thought we out-muscled Huddersfield at times and we just seemed to want that game more than opposition.

“And I couldn’t be more pleased. That win was key.

“We said that if we didn’t get that win then we could pretty much throw away our top-five hopes. That is still a target for us now.”