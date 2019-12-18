Chris Chester planning to name 'strongest-possible' side for Wakefield Trinity's Boxing Day clash against Leeds Rhinos

Chris Chester is planning to name his strongest-possible squad for next Thursday’s Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Leeds Rhinos.

Ryan Atkins will feature for Wakefield next week.

A number of Trinity’s new signings are set to feature while some of the club’s younger players will be called upon as Chester waits for his injured players to complete their rehab.

The Trinity chief will make a late decision on the likes of Danny Brough and Danny Kirmond, as he aims to have as much experience as possible in the side.

Chester has confirmed that Tom Johnstone, David Fifita and Tinirau Arona won’t be available as they continue to recover from injury.

“I have got the squad in my head but I have got to be mindful that there are other friendlies to come in January,” Chester said.

“I will make a call on people like Broughy and Kirmo and other senior guys but we will go as strong as we possibly can.

“We have still got some guys that are in rehab. Craig Kopczak did a calf in week two, so he won’t be playing.

“James Batchelor won’t play because of the shoulder he had operated on. Ti Arona, Tom Johnstone and David Fifita won’t play but it will be as strong as we can possibly put out.

“Some young kids, like Jack Croft and Lee Kershaw, will both play for us.

“I am looking forward to those guys and the new signings. Pittsy [Jay Pitts] and Alex Walker will both play large parts of the game.

“We will have a strong team, the main thing is we get a good hit out and don’t get any injuries.”

Ryan Atkins, Adam Tangata, Josh Wood and Joe Westerman will also feature for Trinity as get their first run out since beating London Broncos on the final day of the 2019 campaign.

Chester added: “The players are looking in better shape and they certainly look fitter. It is probably the fittest I have seen them.

“I am just looking forward to getting out for that game on Boxing Day and the other friendlies, building into the first game of the year.”

Leeds have named a strong side for the contest and tickets are currently available on the Rhinos website for the clash, which kicks off at 11.30am.