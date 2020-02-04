Chris Chester reveals Wakefield Trinity half-back Danny Brough has avoided a season-ending ACL injury

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester has revealed that Danny Brough has avoided a season-ending ACL injury.

The half-back was withdrawn during the second half of Trinity's defeat at Hull KR but scans have shown he has ruptured his PCL (posterior cruciate ligament).

Chris Chester. PIC: Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com.

Chester says that players are able to play without a PCL while an ACL injury would have meant a nine-month lay-off for Brough.

"Your PCL you can play without. It affects your stability but if you were going to rupture any ligament in your knee you would want to do your PCL," said Chester.

"I have known players that have had their PCL taken out and played. Gary Connolly for instance had no PCL, it is a ligament that you can do without.

"Looking at Broughy today and how he is walking around, he is feeling a lot more confident in himself.

"It did look like a really serious and nasty injury when we viewed it. Fingers crossed, really."

Trinity are waiting on results of an x-ray on Brough's ankle and foot which could rule the half-back out for longer.

"Speaking to Broughy and being the tough competitor he is, he is more concerned about the foot than he is the knee," Chester added.

"He keeps telling me he knows his own body, so he is more concerned about the foot or ankle."

Meanwhile, Brough feels he could return to action by the end of February.

Trinity host Catalans Dragons on Sunday afternoon after both sides started their Super League seasons with a defeat.

“I could even be back in a week or two but we’ll have to wait and see. It’s alright at the moment and we’ll take it from here but, at the time, I did feel like I’d done something," said Brough.

“But it’s been scanned now and it’s not my ACL. That’s good news. I’ve never really had any serious injuries in my career. I broke my thumb last year and that’s about it.”