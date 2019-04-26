Chris Chester welcomes rule amendments that will bring end to 'farcical' penalties

Wakefield Trinity chief Chris Chester hopes the RFL's new rule amendments will bring an end to deliberate ploys to win penalties.

Players had been accused of "cheating" to win penalties at the ruck by deliberately throwing the ball at defending players.

However, the RFL has moved swiftly to bring an end to the farce and Chester has welcomed the rule changes.

"It was getting farcical at times," said Chester.

"Players deliberately throwing balls into players, I don't like to see it.

"One of our players did it once this year and I have had a little chat to him.

"But you see consistent performers from certain teams doing it week in, week out.

"I am really pleased that the RFL have come up with this amendment, and hopefully it will tidy a few things up."

An RFL statement explained the changes: "Any ball passed into an opposing player in and around the ruck, in any direction, will be deemed to be acting against the spirit of the game. The passer will be immediately penalised."

The changes also stipulated that it is the responsibility of the player in possession to stay on the mark and maintain balance and control when playing the ball.

“A number of high-profile incidents during and before the Easter weekend have shown certain teams or players acting contrary to the spirit of the game, in a manner that has infuriated fellow professionals, broadcasters and, crucially, supporters," added Steve Ganson, the RFL’s Head of Match Officials.

Chester felt that the incidents had put people off watching Super League and is "all for" the amendments being introduced.

He added: "It is putting a lot of people off watching games. It certainly spoils games when players are looking to cheat in the ruck.

"So, yeah, I am all for it."