Danny Kirmond extends stay with Wakefield Trinity as he takes on new roles

DANNY KIRMOND will be a Wakefield Trinity player next season after agreeing a new one-year deal with the club.

The veteran back-rower will continue as a player but will also take on the roles of Player Performance Manager and Reserves Coach.

Head coach Chris Chester (left) and chief executive Michael Carter (right) both expressed their delight at Kirmond's decision to remain at Belle Vue.

The 33-year-old made his debut for Wakefield in 2010, on loan from Huddersfield Giants, before making a permanent switch to Belle Vue in 2012.

"To play on in 2020 is what I am happiest about," said Kirmond.

"My role as a player has changed over the years but ultimately I think I’ve done enough this season to carry on playing.

"I didn’t want to play anywhere else so I’m really happy to get this deal over the line.

“In my role as Player Performance Manager, I’ll be looking after the younger kids, giving them a pathway, and helping them develop their careers. It’s something that’s always interested me.

“I’ll also be doing some coaching with the reserve team too. I’ve played a bit of reserves when I was at Featherstone and Huddersfield so I’m looking forward to working with the youngsters and doing some coaching with them.

"I’ll probably end up playing a few games with them too.”

Head coach Chris Chester hailed Kirmond's performances over the last few months as "crucial" as Wakefield extended their 21-year stay in Super League last Friday.

“I’m delighted that Kirmo has signed a new deal for next season," said the Trinity chief.

"His performances and leadership over the last few months has been crucial for us. I cant speak highly enough of Kirmo since I’ve been at the club.

“First and foremost, Kirmo has signed as a player for 2020. However, I’m really looking forward to seeing how he develops as a coach and in the Player Performance Manager role.”

Chief executive Michael Carter was also keen to keep Kirmond at Belle Vue, adding: “It’s been well documented how much I’ve valued Kirmo over the last six years and he is a true legend of this club.

“We wanted him to stay in some capacity and leading the reserves next year, as well as being involved in the first-team playing group, seemed a logical fit.

"I’m sure he’ll be a great success combining both roles."