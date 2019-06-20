David Fifita’s return from injury is a ‘massive’ boost reckons Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester

THE RETURN of front-rower David Fifita will give Wakefield Trinity a “massive” boost going into tomorrow’s tough game at Warrington Wolves, coach Chris Chester says.

Trinity have lost hooker Tyler Randell (concussion) and second-rower Danny Kirmond (knee) from the already-depleted side which suffered a fifth successive defeat, 44-20 at Salford Red Devils four days ago.

Wakefield Trinity coach, Chris Chester. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Fifita has not played since suffering a foot injury in last month’s Magic Weekend loss to Catalans Dragons and Chester said: “He’s such a character in the dressing room and such an influence on the pitch, but just to have a body back is good.

“We’ve missed him these last three or four weeks and hopefully he can have a big impact for us.”

Trinity could field two debutants, prop Titus Gwaze, who has been playing on loan for Oldham in Betfred League One and Yorkshire academy second-rower Connor Bailey.

Fellow academy products centre Jack Croft and winger Lee Kershaw both retain their place and Chester said: “It is going to be a tough game for us but I’m looking forward to seeing some of these young lads play and we’ll take it from there. They’ve all been involved in the under-19s and I’d think three of the four will play.

Wakefield Trinity centre/wing, Mason Caton-Brown. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Crofty’s been really good, Kersh has been good whenever we’ve needed him and they’ve all done a good job for us so I’m looking forward to seeing more come through.”

It is a tough ask for Trinity and Chester admitted: “We have to get on with things and somehow get a performance together. I thought we were good in parts against Salford, but defensively we weren’t quite there and we were forcing passes at times. We’ll have to be exceptionally good if we’re to win over there and that’s what we’re aiming for.”

Mason Caton-Brown could be in contention for a return from an abdominal injury sustained at the Magic Weekend. Daryl Clark and Joe Philbin are back for second-placed Warrington.

Warrington Wolves: from Akauola, Atkins, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, T King, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Tasi, Walker.

Wakefield Trinity: from Bailey, Brough, Caton-Brown, Croft, Crowther, England, Fifita, Gwaze, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Kershaw, G King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tanginoa, Wood.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).

Kick-off: Today, 7.45pm.