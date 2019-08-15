David Fifita set to miss Wakefield Trinity's games against Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and London Broncos

Wakefield Trinity forward David Fifita will miss the rest of the Super League season with a foot injury.

The star forward has been struggling with a foot problem since Wakefield's defeat to Catalans Dragons at Magic Weekend.

The 28-year-old has battled through the pain in Trinity's last few outings but with fresh faces now in the side, the club has opted to put Fifita through surgery.

The surgery will rule him out for the remainder of the season, meaning he will miss key games against Hull KR and London Broncos, along with the fixtures against Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.

"David Fifita won't play this week," confirmed head coach Chris Chester.

"We've made the call to get Dave some surgery on that foot which will rule him out for the rest of the season unfortunately.

"He's been hanging on and hanging on for this surgery.

"We thought we could get through it without surgery but the discomfort he's in meant we had to get it done sooner rather than later.

"We've got that base covered with Chris Green, Adam Tangata and Anthony England."