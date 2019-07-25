'Do or die' time for Wakefield Trinity, admits Australian forward Kelepi Tanginoa

The next few weeks are “do or die” for Wakefield Trinity, insists explosive forward Kelepi Tanginoa.

Wakefield were dragged into the Super League relegation scrap after they were beaten 46-16 at Wigan Warriors last Thursday.

Trinity’s fate is still in their own hands, however, they dropped to ninth in the Super League table and sit just two points ahead of Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR and London Broncos.

Chris Chester's side have the benefit of a weekend’s rest with the Challenge Cup semi-finals taking place in Bolton on Saturday afternoon.

“We just need to get away and re-think and think about the next couple of weeks,” said Tanginoa.

“It is really important, it is do or die for us now. We are in a bit of battle, a bit of a hole but it is up to us.

“We will have a few days off to adjust again and think about the next few weeks.”

Wakefield face a tough run of fixtures to end the season but Tanginoa is confident that Trinity can secure enough wins to remain in Super League.

Trinity face trips to St Helens and Warrington Wolves in their final six games, along with home games against Wigan and Hull FC.

He added: “We can surprise a few teams, we know what we are capable off. If we turn up on the day, I will back our boys.

“It is about attitude at the moment, and it’s something we have been lacking.

“We haven’t had a consistent team, it is always changing.”

The Australian-born forward was disappointed with Trinity’s first-half display in their defeat at Wigan last week.

Wakefield were 34-0 down by half time on Thursday night at the DW Stadium but restored some pride in the second half, outscoring their hosts by 16 points to 12.

He said: “It wasn’t good enough from us, especially the first half.

“I think we showed more urgency in the second half, but it wasn’t until then that we showed up.

“We scored a few points, it obviously wasn’t the result we wanted.

“We are in a tough spot at the moment.

“The next few weeks are really important for us.”

Trinity’s next fixture is a trip to league leaders St Helens on August 2.