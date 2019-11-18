Early Challenge Cup kick-off for bottom-four finishers Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY face an early start in the Coral Challenge Cup next season.

After finishing in Betfred Super League’s bottom-four this year, Trinity will join at the fifth-round stage – on the weekend of March 14-15 – along with Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR and promoted Toronto Wolfpack.

Wolfpack, who did not enter the competition this year, will play all their ties away from home.

Last term’s top-eight Super League clubs, including Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers, will take part from round six, on the weekend of April 4-5.

The 11 League One clubs begin their Cup campaign in the third round on the weekend of February 8-9.

Championship sides, minus Toulouse Olympique who have not entered, join in from round four on the weekend of February 22-23. Quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of May 9-10, with a semi-final double-header on either June 6 or 7 and the final at Wembley on Saturday, July 18.

The first-round draw will be made at the Bentley community club, in Doncaster, on Thursday December 5. West Yorkshire teams among the 44 clubs in the hat include Hunslet Club Parkside, Milford, Oulton Raiders, Stanningley, Dewsbury Moor, Featherstone Lions, Lock Lane, Normanton Knights and Thornhill Trojans.

Round two is scheduled to be played on the weekend of January 25-26.