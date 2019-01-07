Eastmoor Dragons' Pennine League clash abandoned after player suffers horrible injury

Eastmoor Dragons’ return to Pennine League action was brought to an early end after winger Chris Boot suffered a horrendous injury at Worth Village.

Eastmoor were 20-0 to the good against Worth in their latest Division Two clash when Boot suffered a severe break to his right leg.

A close-up of the nasty injury suffered by Boot. PIC: Mike Robey Photography.

Boot stepped past the home centre but was then caught by a trailing leg, leading to a break in both his tibia and fibula.

The Dragons winger underwent surgery on Sunday and will now be out of action for a number of months.

Tries from Mark Matthews, Michael Jedynak, Danny Johnson and Boot, along with two Jamie Creed conversions, had put the visitors in control.

Eastmoor will be holding a fundraising event for Boot at 5pm in the clubhouse - after their home game with Crigglestone - on Saturday.

Chris Boot in action against Worth Village. PIC: Mike Robey Photography.

There will be an auction and raffle while any donations would also be appreciated.