Eastmoor Dragons player named in Spain train-on squad for 2021 World Cup qualifiers

Eastmoor Dragons’ Joss Santos has been named in the Spain Rugby League train-on squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.



Spain are in Pool A with Ireland and Italy with the top two nations from the group qualifying for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England.

One of the most recognisable names in the squad is the London Broncos’ hooker Eloi Pelissier.

Spain host Ireland in Valencia on October 26 before travelling to Italy on November 2.

Ireland and Italy will contest the final pool game on November 9.

The majority of the Spanish squad come from teams based in France, with 18 players from the Spanish domestic league, nine of them coming from Torrent Tigres.

Head coach Darren Fisher commented: “The squad looks well balanced, I’m happy with the new faces coming in and we should have a good blend of experience to go with them.

“We are at our highest position in the world rankings going into the games and the players are looking forward to the challenge.

"We could potentially be one win from the World Cup but we know we will have to put in two very good efforts in the get anything out of the games.”

Spanish captain, Palau’s Alex Doutres, added: “Whatever the final result we will grow out of this.

“The World Cup will be a plus for the development of rugby league in Spain and trying to mix the cultures of at home and abroad. We have a desire, passion and belief to do well.”

Spain reached the qualifying pool stage of for the 2017 Rugby World Cup in Australia, and were placed in a group alongside Russia and Ireland.

However, back-to-back defeats saw Fisher’s side eliminated from the qualifiers as Ireland were the only team to reach the tournament.