Featherstone Rovers Ladies team will play a game to honour the legacy of Natalie Harrowell

A memorial game will be played to celebrate the life and career of Featherstone Rovers ladies player, Natalie Harrowell.

Natalie, 29, passed away last year.

The game will take place in February at the LD Nutrition Stadium

She was one of the longest-serving players in the team, and a leader both on and off the field, winning the club’s Woman of Steel award in 2019.

She represented England, and was determined to add to her three international caps in the future.

Though she was a devoted Hull FC supporter, she loved playing for Featherstone, she turned down a lot of opportunities to play for other clubs.

Team Manager, Becky Higgins, said: “It’s difficult for everyone, Natalie was really looked up to.

“The game will take place before the season begins, half the stadium will be open for the public to watch the memorial game to celebrate Nat’s legacy.”

It will take place on Saturday 15th February, kicking off at 1pm at The LD Nutrition Stadium in Featherstone, where Featherstone Rovers Ladies team will play against a West Hull select team.

Organisers say the event is public, but are asking for a £5 donation to go towards the RFL Benevolent Fund, a charity that assists the well-beings of players and their families, going through hard times.

There will be a festival at 10:30am for the Under 12 girls from clubs in the area, featuring mascots and flags to start the day.

Becky said: “We’ve retired Natalie’s shirt number, which is 12, so nobody else will play as that number.

“Nat had good morals; she was very vocal, but that’s why she was so respected - but mostly, a friend to everyone.

“We want to thank those involved, Natalie’s family, Amy Hardman, Steve Gill and Davide Longo.”

Natalie was also a Women and Girls Development Officer with Wakefield Trinity, her role helped get more girls and women involved in the sport.