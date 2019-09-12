Featherstone Rovers 'very different' team to start of the season, says boss Ryan Carr ahead of Leigh Centurions clash

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS boss Ryan Carr believes that his side are a completely different team to the one that kicked off the Betfred Championship season.

The Australian-born coach has used 46 players since arriving in West Yorkshire but has hailed the spirit that has been fostered in the Rovers dressing room.

Cameron King has been cleared of serious injury after being stretchered off against Toulouse last weekend. PIC: Dec Hayes.

READ: Louis Jouffret signs one-year deal with Featherstone Rovers.

Featherstone travel to Leigh Centurions on Sunday night (6.30pm), for the first round of the Championship play-offs.

The loser of that game will crash out of the play-offs with the winner playing the beaten team from the game between Toulouse Olympique and York City Knights.

Leigh won the last meeting at the Leigh Sports Village, 29-20 in February, but Carr won’t be worrying about that result.

“It is a huge challenge over at Leigh and I’m sure there will be a good atmosphere,” said Carr.

“We played there earlier in the year and we are a very, very different team to what we were then and they are a very different team to. Both teams have come a long way since the start of the season.”

Featherstone did not win a game during a disruptive pre-season and Carr feels it is a “huge achievement” for his side to reach the play-offs.

He added: “I am just proud that we are in there. We are going to go swinging and it is a huge achievement from these boys to reach the top five from where we started.

“I am so, so proud of the boys and how they have handled it.”

Carr was left frustrated after Featherstone had two tries ruled out in their narrow defeat to Toulouse Olympique.

Jack Ormondroyd crossed the whitewash in the final minute of the game, only to have a potentially match-winning try chalked off.

Alex Sutcliffe also had a try contentiously ruled out in the first half.

“Toulouse are a really good momentum team and once they get a sniff they are really hard to hold out,” said Carr.

“They went down 18-0 and just kept coming and coming and we probably brought them into the game with some of things we did.

“It was pretty clear there was little moments when we just gave them the ball in certain areas of the field and they just put us under the pump. And they are a hard team to hold out.

“Credit to them but I am just disappointed for my players because I thought we tried really hard and I thought our effort was really good.

“To lose by two points when we have had two tries disallowed, I have got every right to be disappointed in that. We got the ball down twice over the line and it didn’t get given.”

Cameron King was carried off in the first half against Toulouse but he has been cleared of serious injury.