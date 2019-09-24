Former Hull FC and Castleford Tigers forward Joe Westerman joins Wakefield Trinity on two-year deal

JOE WESTERMAN has agreed a two-year deal with Wakefield Trinity after departing from Super League competitors Hull FC.

The 29-year-old forward started his career with Trinity's rivals Castleford Tigers, playing over 100 times between 2007 and 2010.

He joined Hull FC as the Black and Whites marquee signing and spent five seasons in East Yorkshire before switching to Warrington Wolves.

The Pontefract-born player made 53 appearances for the Wolves during a two-year stay before spending a short time with Canadian club Toronto Wolfpack at the start of 2018.

He rejoined Hull midway through the 2018 season but will now become a Wakefield player after agreeing terms at Belle Vue.

"I’m really looking forward to it. It was a big decision and I thought Wakefield was the right club to join," said Westerman.

"I know a few of the lads here. I played with Joe (Arundel) at Cas, Reece Lyne at Hull and I’ve also played with Broughy earlier on in my career.

"I’m looking forward to being part of this squad.

"I was happy with my form in 2019. I had a few little niggles at the start of the year but then I got plenty of games under my belt. For next year, I’m looking to build on that.”