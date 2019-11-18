Former Wakefield Trinity front-rower Anthony England joins Bradford Bulls

FORMER WAKEFIELD Trinity front-rower Anthony England has joined Bradford Bulls on a one-year contract.

England, 33, spent four seasons at Trinity, but left when his contract expired at the end of the 2019 Super League campaign.

He also played in the top flight for Warrington Wolves and has lower division experience with Castleford Tigers, Gateshead Thunder, hometown club Dewsbury Rams and Featherstone Rovers.

Bulls coach John Kear believes England will make a powerful impact in the Betfred Championship.

“I am absolutely delighted,” Kear said.

“Anthony is a tough, rugged, hard-working prop-forward who will dovetail into what we are trying to do here.

“He does not take a backwards step in any form and that is the kind of player we want.

“Anthony and Greg [Johnson, another ex-Wakefield player, who has joined Bulls from Salford Red Devils] have loads of Super League experience and both will add something to our squad.”

England made 18 appearances for Trinity last season.

He said: “I got the call off John and when someone like John Kear rings you up the decision is already made.

“I am a big, robust forward and I am looking forward to getting going. I am not here to mess about, I am here to do a job.”