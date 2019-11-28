Hat-trick hero Tom Sowerby earns back to back award with England

Lock Lane full-back Tom Sowerby followed up his successful international debut with an equally impressive display in England Lions U23s’ game against Wales.

After earning the man of the match and scoring a try in a 28-16 win over Ireland, the 20-year-old from Sandal went even better as he bagged a hat-trick against the Welsh.

England won 68-0 to clinch the Tri Nations championship with Featherstone Lions’ Harry McAllister also among the try scorers.

Sowerby was once again selected as man of the match. To win such an accolade two weeks on the trot is unusual, never mind international, so it was some effort from the former Wakefield Trinity Academy player.

He enjoyed a highly successful season in the National Conference top flight with Lock Lane in the summer and has had interest from an Australian side playing in the Queensland Cup. Multi talented Tom is a former ABA Yorkshire boxing champion and following his switch from the hooker position to full-back last season he led the league’s try scoring charts in 2019.