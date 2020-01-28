'His registration should have been refused': Wakefield Trinity chief executive Michael Carter speaks out against Israel Folau's arrival to Super League

Wakefield Trinity chief executive Michael Carter has spoken out against Catalans Dragons' signing of Israel Folau.

The former Australian rugby union player was sacked by Rugby Australia last year after making alleged homophobic comments on social media.

But he has now become a Super League player, joining Catalans on a one-year deal on Tuesday.

The move has been met with frustration across Super League and Carter believes that Folau's signing should have been refused by the Rugby Football League.

“Personally, I do not think his signing should have been entertained whatsoever," Carter told the Guardian.

"There are many moral arguments saying he should be banned from every other sport, and I worry if Super League is now becoming a catch-all safety net for people who aren’t welcome elsewhere.

"His views are abhorrent in a modern world. His registration should have been refused – that is our club’s position on it. We have no time for the views he shares."

Wakefield will host Catalans at Belle Vue on February 9 in their opening home game of the 2020 season.

An RFL statement said that the governing body "deplores" the previous comments made by Folau but that they would not be blocking the player's registration.

"The RFL confirms that the registration of Israel Folau with the Catalans Dragons will not be prevented," read the statement released on Tuesday.

"This is a difficult decision, as the RFL places a high value on the sport’s reputation in prioritising Inclusion and Diversity – and deplores the player’s previous comments.

"However the moral responsibility for deciding whether to sign a player sits with individual clubs. The player has not been charged or found guilty of any criminal offence.

"However distasteful his previous comments, we don’t believe that, under our current regulatory framework, these can prevent his participation in the sport."