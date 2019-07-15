How Super League's all-time points scorers list now looks following Danny Brough's record-breaking display for Wakefield Trinity
Wakefield Trinity's Danny Brough re-wrote the record books on Friday night as he moved into second on Super League's all-time points scorers list.
The half-back kicked four goals and scored a try during Wakefield's 36-16 defeat against Castleford Tigers to move onto 2,423 Super League points. He now only sits behind Leeds Rhinos' Kevin Sinfield - who scored 3,443 points in his career. Below, we have put together how the top nine of the list now looks following Brough's record-breaking night.
1. Kevin Sinfield - 3,443.
The Leeds Rhinos legend tops the list with an incredible 3,443-point haul in a 19-year career.