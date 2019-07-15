Danny Brough. PIC: James Heaton.

How Super League's all-time points scorers list now looks following Danny Brough's record-breaking display for Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity's Danny Brough re-wrote the record books on Friday night as he moved into second on Super League's all-time points scorers list.

The half-back kicked four goals and scored a try during Wakefield's 36-16 defeat against Castleford Tigers to move onto 2,423 Super League points. He now only sits behind Leeds Rhinos' Kevin Sinfield - who scored 3,443 points in his career. Below, we have put together how the top nine of the list now looks following Brough's record-breaking night.

The Leeds Rhinos legend tops the list with an incredible 3,443-point haul in a 19-year career.

1. Kevin Sinfield - 3,443.

Danny Brough's 12-point haul on Friday night moved him to second in the list.

2. Danny Brough - 2,423.

Paul Deacon scored 2,413 points in stints with Oldham, Bradford Bulls and Wigan Warriors.

3. Paul Deacon - 2,413.

The former Wigan Warriors player scored 2,376 points in just eight Super League seasons, an average of 297 a season.

4. Andy Farrell - 2,376

