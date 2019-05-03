Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity: Chester expecting another close battle between West Yorkshire rivals

Wakefield Trinity need to "go with what they have got" as they visit West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants this evening.

Trinity travel to ninth-placed Huddersfield in the Betfred Super League tonight, with 10 players sidelined by injury.

Craig Kopczak will return to Wakefield's squad for tonight's clash.

Head coach Chris Chester says that the club are looking at bringing in reinforcements but that no incomings are "imminent."

Wakefield beat Huddersfield 17-16 when the sides met at Belle Vue at the beginning of April.

Both sides have won two of their four games since, with Giants losing 50-19 at Warrington Wolves in their last outing while Trinity were beaten 30-14 against Hull FC.

"Both teams have changed a hell of a lot since last time," said Chester.

Tyler Randell is set to feature since the first game of the season.

"I am expecting a real tight, close game tonight.

"They are all tough games, it is a local derby. We know where we need to improve and we know what Huddersfield are all about.

"They will never go away, they will just keep at us."

He added: "We have got to try and manage these next two weeks until we get some guys back.

Chris Annakin is unavailable for tonight's trip to Huddersfield.

"There are no incomings imminent. We have got to go with what we have got at the minute.

"That is not to say we aren't looking, we are always looking to bring players in, especially with the way the squad is at the minute."

Tyler Randell - who hasn't played since the opening game of the season - and Craig Kopczak will return to the 17-man squad for the clash.

Kopczak missed the trip to Hull with a foot problem but Trinity will be without Chris Annakin who picked up a hamstring strain in training yesterday.

Chester said: "Chris won't be available. That is another one to add to the list.

"It is not too bad, it is more pre-caution than anything.

"We will definitely have Tyler and Kopczak, which is really important for us."

Wakefield currently sit fourth in the Super League table but could return to third spot if they win and other results go their way.

Trinity have lost six of their 13 games this year, but Chester feels that his side have yet to be outclassed.

Wakefield's biggest losing margin was against London Broncos on the opening day, when they lost 42-24.

But in four of their other five losses Chester's men haven't been beaten by more than six points.

"I have been pretty happy," said Chester.

"We started off slow but we have slowly built some momentum and had some really good performances.

"Even most of the games we have lost, we have not been blown out.

"We have been competitive in every game."

Chester is keen for his side to keep pace with the current top three, while also aiming to pull away from the sides below.

Trinity are level on points with Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons, who sit fifth and sixth respectively.

"It is important that we just keep picking some wins up, because we want to stay up there," he added.

"If we can pick up a couple of wins, we make that gap bigger between us and the teams underneath.

"We don't want to be scrapping to avoid a bottom-four finish, we want a top-five finish.

"We have got to pick up some wins before we get some important players back into the team."