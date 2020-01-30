Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity - Super League's big-name arrivals excite captain Jacob Miller

Wakefield Trinity captain Jacob Miller is excited by the prospect of the 2020 Super League season but knows it is going to be a challenging one.

Trinity begin their campaign at Hull KR tomorrow night, who are just one of many clubs to land a big-name recruit during the off-season.

Former Sydney Rooster half-back Shaun Kenny-Dowall has joined the Robins on a two-year deal and Miller is set to do battle with the 31-year-old at Hull College Craven Park.

Kenny-Dowall won the NRL Grand Final with the Roosters in 2013, alongside James Maloney and Sonny-Bill Williams, who have also arrived in Super League with Toronto Wolfpack and Catalans Dragons respectively.

And the number of big names joining Super League clubs means “easy” games will be harder to come by.

“There definitely won’t be any easy games and there wasn’t any last year either,” Miller said.

“Some of the signings the clubs have brought in, I think it is going to be super exciting.”

He continued: “Our targets are probably the same as what most peoples’ are.

“You are silly if you are not trying to play finals.

“For me, the foundations have been laid at Wakefield the last few years to allow us to kick on and hopefully take that step.”

Miller feels that his partnership with veteran half-back Danny Brough will only get better in 2020 as the pair prepare for their second season together.

Brough moved to second in Super League’s all-time top points scorers list last season - only Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield has claimed more points since the competition’s inception in 1996.

“We can still be better, which is the exciting part,” Miller said.

“We both missed a similar period of the season last year which didn’t help our combination.

“We are looking forward to where we can take the team this year.”

Hull KR are the favourites to be relegated this season.

They were only saved from the drop last campaign after Wakefield beat London Broncos on the final night of the season.

A victory for London would have meant the Robins went down as they were beaten in golden point by Salford Red Devils.

But Miller doesn’t expect things to come easy for Wakefield tomorrow night.

“It is always a tough test going to Hull KR,” he said.

“They have got a great fanbase who make it a tough place to go.

“They have quite a young, fresh team who will be looking to start their campaign in the same way we will be.

“It is going to be a tough test for ourselves but we will be looking to get our season off to a good start.”

Miller has been named in Chester’s 21-man squad for the trip after recovering from ankle surgery at the end of last campaign.