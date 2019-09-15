‘I deserve more after helping Wakefield Trinity secure status’ - Ryan Hampshire

TWO-TRY Hero Ryan Hampshire is hoping to tie down his Wakefield Trinity future in the next few weeks after he helped the club secure their place in Super League on Friday night.

READ MORE - Ben McKenna’s match report from Wakefield

Wakefield Trinity's Ryan Hampshire celebrates scoring the first try against London (Picture: SWPix.com)

READ MORE - Chris Chester’s reaction to vital win and survival

The utility back scored a try in each half as Wakefield escaped relegation with a 19-10 win over London Broncos at Belle Vue.

The 24-year-old’s contract with Trinity is set to expire at the end of the year and Hampshire admits he should have sorted his future a long time ago.

“It is pretty poor from my side and we will see what happens with my future in the next few weeks,” he said.

I don’t like to blow myself up – but I have been the top try-scorer, got top assists, most carries and played three positions when needed. Ryan Hampshire

“Tonight, I showed how much this club means to me.

“I just feel coming into this game, the last few weeks – I don’t like to blow myself up – but I have been the top try-scorer, got top assists, most carries and played three positions when needed.

“So I just feel I am worth a little bit more than what the offer is. “

Hampshire was offered a three-season deal earlier in the year but that was taken off the table at the end of May.

The utility back was on course to have played every minute in Super League in 2019, until the final moments of Friday’s victory.

He was sent to the sin bin by referee Robert Hicks for holding down in the tackle and said: “I said to the ref, ‘you have spoiled my record there.’

“He said ‘I’m sorry, I know I have,’ but I knew I was going to get done, I kept him down and I gave the penalty away.

“But yeah, I am pretty gutted with that.”

Wakefield’s final-day win made sure that London were relegated to the Championship, much to the relief of Hull KR who were beaten in golden-point extra time at Salford Red Devils.

Four teams were in danger of the drop heading into the final round of the regular season with Wakefield, London, Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants all locked on 20 points prior to kick-off.

And Hampshire admitted: “We have got loads of fantastic players, we should not have been in this position.

“Before this run, we were third in the league and in the quarter-final of a Challenge Cup.

“It was just, literally, a landslide from there. Next year, if we can get everyone on the same page and believe we can do something here at this club then we will see what happens.”

He added: “Overall we have been poor this season, we have been awful.

“Two wins in 15 coming into the final game and already losing to London twice, we knew it was going to be a tough game.

“I felt like crying at the end to be honest. It was such a relief.

“Coming from the area I have watched the club in the Million Pound Game when I was part of a Wigan squad that was in a Grand Final a week later.”

Hampshire revealed that Wakefield did not speak about the possibility of relegation in the build up to the game.

And they remained calm as the game kicked off, clinching victory through Hampshire’s two tries along with one effort from Reece Lyne and a drop-goal and three goals from Danny Brough.

London hit back late on with two consolation scores from Alex Walker and Brock Lamb.