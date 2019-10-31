Jay Pitts ready to return Wakefield Trinity's investment as he comes back to hometown club

NEW arrival Jay Pitts admits that it is “really special” for him to return to Wakefield Trinity - the club where his rugby league career began.

The Ossett-born forward has signed a two-year deal at Belle Vue, 10 years after he left his hometown team for Leeds Rhinos.

Jay Pitts features for London at Belle Vue. PIC: Oskar Vierod/SWpix.com.

He has also had stints at Hull FC, Bradford Bulls and, most recently, London Broncos.

But he admitted he couldn’t turn down the chance to return to the club where he made his Super League debut back in 2008.

“There is a lot of history to this club and I am really happy to be back here,” said the 29-year-old.

“To have the opportunity to come back to where it all started is massive for me and my family. I am Wakefield born and bred so to come back is really special.

He added: “I have always kept an eye on Wakefield. They did a lot for me: my first shot at Super League, first-team rugby, academy rugby.

“I spent a lot of time here and a lot people invested a lot of time in me, so to come back here and be able to repay them will be a massive honour.”

Pitts has spent the last three seasons with London, helping the club earn promotion to Super League in 2018.

The Broncos have returned to the Championship after an impressive season in the top flight.

Super League witnessed one of its most dramatic relegation battles last campaign, with Pitts’s late try at Hull KR on the penultimate weekend taking the fight for survival down to the wire.

Pitts featured for London as they lost 19-10 against Wakefield on the final day, meaning it was the Broncos who were consigned to the drop.

“Last year was a really good year for me. I had some consistency, played a lot of rugby and I enjoyed my rugby as well,” he added.

“So to come back here and carry that on will be a massive challenge but it is something that I am up to.

“There is some quality coming in.

“I played with Westy [Joe Westerman] and Greeny [Chris Green] and they are both really good players.

“It is exciting times and I am really looking to add to it.

“You have got to have competition for places to get the best out of players and it keeps everybody on their toes.

“It will be great for everyone. I am looking forward to meeting all the lads and getting used to everyone.

“It is exciting times. I am glad to be back home and look forward to enjoying pre-season with all the new guys.”

Pitts is hoping to add to the togetherness in the Trinity dressing room, after coming from a similar environment with London.

He added: “I have come from a club where we have had to be really together and tight-knit.

“Speaking to Chezzy [Chris Chester] and a few of the lads here, I know they are a really good bunch of blokes.

“I know there is a real togetherness in the team and if I can add to that then that would be amazing.”