Kelepi Tanginoa grasping Wakefield Trinity chance after failed move in 2017

Kelepi Tanginoa feels he has grasped his opportunity at Wakefield Trinity with both hands.

The robust Australian almost joined Trinity in 2017 before signing a two-and-a-half year deal with the club last May.

Kelepi Tanginoa. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

He has quickly became one of the most important assets in Chris Chester’s squad and played 15 times for Wakefield last year, scoring once, and is raring to go after getting a full pre-season behind him.

“Chris Chester had been after me for a few years, I was looking at the opportunity in 2017 but it didn’t come,” he said.

“I had the chance to take it last year and I took it with both hands. I came here with a new mindset and I haven’t looked back since.

“I love Wakefield.

“The crowds are really good and they are what makes this club feel special. And the team have made me feel at home.”

Growing up in New South Wales and plying his trade with Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles the wet conditions of West Yorkshire aren’t something Tanginoa is accustomed to.

But after a gruelling pre-season, which ended with last night’s visit of Huddersfield Giants, Tanginoa feels more prepared than ever.

He said: “Adjusting to the weather and the conditions and doing a full pre-season here will help me this year.

“From a team point of view, everyone is looking fit. For round one, it will probably be our fittest team since I have been here. It has been challenging at times, but that is all part of pre-season.

“I can play in the wet-weather footy and get then get used to playing in dry conditions. I am enjoying it at the minute.

“I just want to fit into my role as a player and play consistent footy, that is my main focus.

“I want to help the team play the best footy, week in week out.”

Tanginoa admits it is a “crazy thought” that he could be lining up against rugby icon Sonny Bill Williams when Wakefield face Toronto Wolfpack this season.

Trinity will play the Canadian club three times, with the first clash coming in York on March 22.

“Toronto Wolfpack are a class team across the park. It is a good challenge for us,” he added.

“I never thought I would come up against Sonny Bill. He’s a great player.

“Everyone knows who he is, he has made a mark. And to play against him is a crazy thought.”