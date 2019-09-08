Kelepi Tanginoa takes do-or-die attitude into Wakefield Trinity’s season finalé against London Broncos

After 28 rounds of fixtures, it all comes down to one game for Wakefield Trinity as they seek to secure their Super League survival.

Trinity’s 23-16 loss at Warrington Wolves, coupled with results elsewhere, leaves Chris Chester’s side needing a victory against London Broncos in their final game of 2019 on Friday night.

Wakefield Trinity hed coach Chris Chester. PIC: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

The Broncos’ dramatic last-gasp win at Hull KR has left four teams on 20 points heading into the final round.

It will, arguably, be Wakefield’s biggest clash since their triumph over Bradford Bulls in the Million Pound Game in 2015.

Friday’s fixture doesn’t hold quite the same connotations however, as a defeat for fellow strugglers Hull KR or Huddersfield Giants – playing Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils respectively – would ensure Wakefield’s survival regardless of their result against London.

“It is do or die; we just have to fight to stay up,” said Trinity forward Kelepi Tanginoa.

“This game is going to mean a lot to every single one of us and the coach.

“Chezzy (Chris Chester) is probably one of the best coaches I have worked with. And I want to do it for him, I want to do it for the fans and just the club itself.

“Next week is a really important game for us, everybody knows the importance.”

“We have so much talent in our team and people know what we are capable of. It is just a matter of the boys turning up for each other and we have shown that in the last couple of games.”

Wakefield were 16-0 down at half-time in Warrington on Friday night and, despite a second-half fightback, were unable to pick up the vital two points.

Ryan Hampshire, Ben Jones-Bishop and Morgan Escare all crossed for Wakefield with Daryl Clark, Ben Currie, Josh Charnley and Bryson Goodwin scoring for the Wolves.

And, after some encouraging displays in recent weeks, Tanginoa is confident that one more win is just around the corner.

He added: “It was really close, we were unlucky.

“I thought we built on our performance from last week. We showed attitude, the boys turned up for each other and we were unlucky not to get the result.

“We scored a few points; the result doesn’t define us as a team because we definitely showed up.

“I thought we were the better side for large patches of the game and you could see that in the way we attacked and in how we defended our line.”